Overview

Dr. Hareshkumar Boghara, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Red Oak, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Boghara works at Interventional Pain Physicians Group Pllc in Red Oak, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Desoto, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.