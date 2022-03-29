See All Cardiologists in Panama City, FL
Dr. Hari Baddigam, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hari Baddigam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Panama City, FL. 

Dr. Baddigam works at Heart and Rhythm Associates in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart and Rhythm Associates
    106 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 763-8776
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Capital Hospital
  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 29, 2022
    Dr. Baddigam has taken care of my dad for over10 years. He is a wonderful doctor and treats everyone with respect and kindness. It is sad to see the review regarding the billing issue this person describes. Apparently he/she needs help understanding the EOB (explanation of benefits.) **When a provider bills (Medicare, VA, BCBS, UHC) he/she bills around 100% of the allowed amount, (this is normal,) then you receive the contractual agreement amount which is about 40-50% of what you actually bill. Your EOB will go into detail.--For example you bill a 99213 (low complexity follow up visit), you bill $110.00 but what you actually receive is around $54.00. This is normal billing practice with ALL insurance companies. Dr. Baddigam would not receive anymore than what the insurance company will pay. I hope this helps clarify that misunderstanding.** I would absolutely recommend Dr. Baddigam, in a heart beat. :) He and his staff are amazing.
    — Mar 29, 2022
    About Dr. Hari Baddigam, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881629491
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hari Baddigam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baddigam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baddigam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baddigam works at Heart and Rhythm Associates in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baddigam’s profile.

    Dr. Baddigam has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baddigam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Baddigam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baddigam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baddigam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baddigam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.