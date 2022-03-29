Dr. Hari Baddigam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baddigam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hari Baddigam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hari Baddigam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Panama City, FL.
Dr. Baddigam works at
Locations
-
1
Heart and Rhythm Associates106 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 763-8776Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baddigam?
Dr. Baddigam has taken care of my dad for over10 years. He is a wonderful doctor and treats everyone with respect and kindness. It is sad to see the review regarding the billing issue this person describes. Apparently he/she needs help understanding the EOB (explanation of benefits.) **When a provider bills (Medicare, VA, BCBS, UHC) he/she bills around 100% of the allowed amount, (this is normal,) then you receive the contractual agreement amount which is about 40-50% of what you actually bill. Your EOB will go into detail.--For example you bill a 99213 (low complexity follow up visit), you bill $110.00 but what you actually receive is around $54.00. This is normal billing practice with ALL insurance companies. Dr. Baddigam would not receive anymore than what the insurance company will pay. I hope this helps clarify that misunderstanding.** I would absolutely recommend Dr. Baddigam, in a heart beat. :) He and his staff are amazing.
About Dr. Hari Baddigam, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1881629491
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baddigam accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baddigam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baddigam works at
Dr. Baddigam has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baddigam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Baddigam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baddigam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baddigam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baddigam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.