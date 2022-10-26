Dr. Hari Diwakaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diwakaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hari Diwakaran, MD
Overview
Dr. Hari Diwakaran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Diwakaran works at
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Medical Group400 1st Capitol Dr Ste 201, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 669-2332
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diwakaran?
Dr. Diwakaran found and removed polyps. He made diet suggestions and had me do an earlier follow-up appt. I’m happy with my treatment.
About Dr. Hari Diwakaran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1285694703
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Harper Hospital Wayne State University
- The Brooklyn Hosp Ctr
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diwakaran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diwakaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diwakaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diwakaran works at
Dr. Diwakaran has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diwakaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Diwakaran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diwakaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diwakaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diwakaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.