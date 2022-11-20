Dr. Hari Kalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hari Kalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hari Kalla, MD
Dr. Hari Kalla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They completed their fellowship with Temple University Hospital
Dr. Kalla's Office Locations
Abilene1957 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 692-0188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Abilene North1904 Pine St Ste 1A, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 672-4368Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center South
- Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kalla is Compassionate, knowledgeable, and professional. His staff is very friendly and helpful. I feel greatful to have such people around me in this time of difficulty .
About Dr. Hari Kalla, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1558305482
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
Dr. Kalla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalla accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalla has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalla speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalla.
