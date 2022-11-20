Overview of Dr. Hari Kalla, MD

Dr. Hari Kalla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They completed their fellowship with Temple University Hospital



Dr. Kalla works at Texas Oncology in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.