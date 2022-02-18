Overview of Dr. Hari Kumar, MD

Dr. Hari Kumar, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital South and Community Howard Regional Health.



Dr. Kumar works at Community Physician Network, Heart and Vascular Care in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.