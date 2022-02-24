Dr. Hari Nadiminti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadiminti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hari Nadiminti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hari Nadiminti, MD is a Dermatologist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Lawrence Pavilion1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8668Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Visited Dr. Nadiminti today for the first time for a Mohs procedure and he was outstanding. From his office and nursing staff to Dr. Nadiminti’s compassionate and professional approach, I was so pleased. I highly recommend him.
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Nadiminti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadiminti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadiminti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadiminti works at
Dr. Nadiminti has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadiminti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadiminti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadiminti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadiminti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadiminti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.