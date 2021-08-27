Dr. Hari Parvataneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parvataneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hari Parvataneni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
UF Health1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-9400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Institute3450 Hull Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 273-7001Thursday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSunday5:00pm - 9:00pm
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Very caring and takes the time to listen.
Dr. Parvataneni has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parvataneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Parvataneni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parvataneni.
