Overview of Dr. Hari Parvataneni, MD

Dr. Hari Parvataneni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Parvataneni works at Halifax Health Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.