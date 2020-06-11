Overview of Dr. Hari Pokala, MD

Dr. Hari Pokala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Pokala works at Hari P. Pokala, M.D., P.A. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.