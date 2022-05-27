Dr. Hari Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hari Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hari Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 565-4811
-
2
Gastroenterology Institute2021 E Commercial Blvd Ste 202, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 202-7850
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is the GI I recommend to all my friends and peers. He is kind, compassionate, understanding and makes me feel more comfortable than other GIs. His office is often understaffed/full, so I have to be proactive with them, but Dr. Singh is worth the effort!
About Dr. Hari Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
