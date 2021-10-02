See All Neurosurgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Hari Tumu, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (82)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hari Tumu, MD

Dr. Hari Tumu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Tumu works at Austin Brain & Spine - Central in Austin, TX with other offices in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tumu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Brain & Spine - Central
    3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 600, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5057
  2. 2
    Austin Brain & Spine - Georgetown
    3201 S Austin Ave Ste 205, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5058
  3. 3
    Austin Brain & Spine - South Austin
    4101 James Casey St Ste 340, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 758-4433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 02, 2021
    Carol Graff — Oct 02, 2021
    About Dr. Hari Tumu, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457427130
    Education & Certifications

    • Oh State University Hospital|Riverside Methodist Hospital|The Ohio State University Med Center Columbus Oh
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hari Tumu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tumu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tumu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tumu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tumu has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tumu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Tumu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tumu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tumu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

