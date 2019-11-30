Dr. Biswas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haridas Biswas, MD
Overview
Dr. Haridas Biswas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI) and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital, Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Biswas works at
Locations
-
1
Raj K Bhatia MD Inc11201 Sandusky St Ste 101, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 874-2263
-
2
Saint Lukes Hospital5901 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 893-5911
Hospital Affiliations
- CHWC Bryan Hospital
- Fulton County Health Center
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Biswas?
Dr. Biswas is one of the most down to earth, caring specialists our family has ever known. My 95-year-old father has congestive heart failure and Afib. He has been a patient of Dr. Biswas since relocating here 2 years ago. Dad has had multiple hospital ER/inpatient stays. During those stays Dr. Biswas often calls me with updates on Dad's condition and prognosis. He researches ways to improve Dad's health, including referral to other qualified specialists who monitor kidney and lung function. I can't say enough about this excellent, compassionate physician. Our whole family is in awe of him. P.S. Dr. Biswas office staff are just as kind and dedicated as he is--- wonderful!
About Dr. Haridas Biswas, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1306850375
Education & Certifications
- DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI)
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biswas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biswas works at
Dr. Biswas has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biswas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Biswas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biswas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biswas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biswas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.