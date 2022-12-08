See All Hand Surgeons in Shrewsbury, NJ
Dr. Hariharan Iyer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Hariharan Iyer, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hariharan Iyer, MD

Dr. Hariharan Iyer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Iyer works at The Plastic Surgery Center in Shrewsbury, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Iyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgery Center
    535 Sycamore Ave, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 283-7353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Iyer?

Dec 08, 2022
He saw me and diagnosed my problem efficiently. The office was easy to get to and staff was helpful. I would highly recommend him
ES — Dec 08, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Hariharan Iyer, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hariharan Iyer, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Iyer to family and friends

Dr. Iyer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Iyer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hariharan Iyer, MD.

About Dr. Hariharan Iyer, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1972998631
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hariharan Iyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Iyer works at The Plastic Surgery Center in Shrewsbury, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Iyer’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Hariharan Iyer, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.