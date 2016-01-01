Dr. Raja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harikrishna Raja, MD
Overview of Dr. Harikrishna Raja, MD
Dr. Harikrishna Raja, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Raja works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Raja's Office Locations
-
1
North Texas Preferred Health Partners440 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 405, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 993-5080
-
2
Bsw Medprovider3417 Gaston Ave Ste 1000, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raja?
About Dr. Harikrishna Raja, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1013977925
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raja works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Raja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.