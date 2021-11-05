Dr. Harinath Sheela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harinath Sheela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harinath Sheela, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University, School of Medicine,Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Locations
1
Digestive and Liver Center of Florida100 N Dean Rd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 384-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
2
Downtown Orlando Location721 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 384-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
West Orlando - Ocoee Location10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 289, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 384-7388
4
Sanford Office Location1403 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 206, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 384-7388
5
Digestive and Liver Center of Florida737 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 384-7391
6
Digestive and Liver Center of Florida360 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 384-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
7
Digestive and Liver Center of Florida3000 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 384-7388
8
Digestive and Liver Center of Florida1720 S Orange Ave Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 384-7388
9
Oviedo Office Location1000 Executive Dr Ste 6, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 384-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CareSource
- CeltiCare Health
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Provider Network
- Optima Health
- Optimum HealthCare
- Oscar Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UMWA Health and Retirement Funds
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was great. All the staff really good. I just loved. Thank you! Appreciate it.
About Dr. Harinath Sheela, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1619931409
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School of Medicine
- University Of Ct School Of Med
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
- Spartan Health Sciences University, School of Medicine,Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia
- CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
