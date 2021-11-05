Overview

Dr. Harinath Sheela, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University, School of Medicine,Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Sheela works at Digestive and Liver Center of Florida in Orlando, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL, Sanford, FL, Kissimmee, FL, Altamonte Springs, FL and Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.