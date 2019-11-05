Dr. Harinder Brar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harinder Brar, MD
Dr. Harinder Brar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin.
Oconee Surgical & Pediatric Associates315 N Cobb St, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 453-0230
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent physician, he and his office staff are top notch.
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Brar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brar has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.