Dr. Harinder Gogia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gogia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harinder Gogia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harinder Gogia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital.
Dr. Gogia works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Consultant of Orange County801 N Tustin Ave Ste 706, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 568-6600
- 2 1801 W Romneya Dr Ste 403, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 568-6600
- 3 1325 N Rose Dr Ste 208, Placentia, CA 92870 Directions (714) 568-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gogia?
Enjoyed quick in and out visit
About Dr. Harinder Gogia, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1114924727
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Government Medical College, Chandigarh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gogia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gogia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gogia works at
Dr. Gogia has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gogia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gogia speaks Arabic.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Gogia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gogia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gogia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gogia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.