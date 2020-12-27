Dr. Balu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harini Balu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harini Balu, MD
Dr. Harini Balu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Balu works at
Dr. Balu's Office Locations
Fore Counselling Health Centre821 N Eutaw St Ste 202, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 225-7761
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Balu is very kind, warm and open. She puts me at ease and she is easy to talk to. She is very empathetic and she actually listens to what I say. I am very satisfied with her treatment when I am in the office. However, the wait times for appointments can be ridiculous. I have waited 3 hours to be seen. The staff at the counseling center are often rude, dismissive and unprofessional. Also, it is extremely difficult to get in touch with her, and getting an emergency session is practically impossible. However, I believe the wait times and difficulty scheduling is a result of the massive workload she takes on. She has told me that she sees patients from 8-5 everyday without taking any breaks and when she leaves the counseling center she goes to her private practice and continues seeing patients until 8pm. I believe she is doing her best while trying to manage an overwhelming number of patients. Sadly the current state of mental health care in this country creates situations like this.
About Dr. Harini Balu, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1851362701
Education & Certifications
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
