Dr. Harini Hosain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harini Hosain, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University
Dr. Hosain works at
Allergy And Immunology Office35 Jolley Dr Ste 103, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 286-0041
Dr. Hosain is by far the best doctor I have ever had. She has helped me with allergy related issues and also a number of other issues that other doctors did not properly address or diagnose. She has great bedside manners, is extremely friendly and relatable. Her office staff is also very welcoming and knowledgable. I feel privileged to visit her office.
- Baylor University
- University Ct
- St Francis Hospital
Dr. Hosain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hosain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hosain works at
Dr. Hosain has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hosain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosain.
