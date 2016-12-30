See All Allergists & Immunologists in Bloomfield, CT
Dr. Harini Hosain, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harini Hosain, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University

Dr. Hosain works at Allergy And Immunology Office in Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy And Immunology Office
    35 Jolley Dr Ste 103, Bloomfield, CT 06002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 30, 2016
    Dr. Hosain is by far the best doctor I have ever had. She has helped me with allergy related issues and also a number of other issues that other doctors did not properly address or diagnose. She has great bedside manners, is extremely friendly and relatable. Her office staff is also very welcoming and knowledgable. I feel privileged to visit her office.
    Birgit Heidorn in West Hartford, CT — Dec 30, 2016
    About Dr. Harini Hosain, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801819255
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Ct
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Francis Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harini Hosain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hosain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hosain works at Allergy And Immunology Office in Bloomfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Hosain’s profile.

    Dr. Hosain has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hosain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

