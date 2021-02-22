Overview

Dr. Harini Jalagani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.



Dr. Jalagani works at Emory Heart Center Cartersville in Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Adrenal Incidentaloma and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.