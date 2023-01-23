Dr. Harini Jindal, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jindal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harini Jindal, DMD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harini Jindal, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cumming, GA.
Dr. Jindal works at
Coal Mountain Dental Care3625 Browns Bridge Rd Ste 101, Cumming, GA 30028 Directions (470) 619-6120
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare

How was your appointment with Dr. Jindal?
To say that I'm adverse to going to the Dentist is an understatement. Unfortunately, last week an old filling broke, cracking the molar along the way. Due to my severe adversity to Dentists, I didn't have a patient connection to a Dentist that I could contact to take care of this problem. I ended up researching some Dentists in my area and found many great reviews for Coal Mountain Dental Care and Dr. Jindal. I left an after-hours voice mail only to receive a call about an hour later. Even though I understood that the office didn't have an opening for two weeks, the office scheduler understood my predicament and had me in the office within a short period of time. Long story short, from the minute I walked my overly anxious self through the door the entire staff couldn't have been more friendly, professional and relaxing. Dr. Jindal is amazing with a fun sense of humor and a calming professional way about her and her assistants couldn't have been any more pleasant or amazing!
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
