Dr. Harini Naidu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harini Naidu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harini Naidu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Naidu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Georgia Infectious Disease, PC5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-4111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naidu?
About Dr. Harini Naidu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1851683783
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naidu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naidu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naidu works at
Dr. Naidu has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naidu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naidu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.