Overview

Dr. Harini Naidu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Naidu works at Georgia Infectious Diseases in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.