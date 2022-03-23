Dr. Harini Sarva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harini Sarva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harini Sarva, MD
Dr. Harini Sarva, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Sarva works at
Dr. Sarva's Office Locations
Parkinson's Disease & Movement Disorders Institute428 East 72nd Street Suite 400, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Dermatology - Downtown156 William Street 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Sarva for my Parkinson's for more than five years now, and so far I have zero complaints. She's smart, well-informed on all aspects of Parkinson's (including recent developments and likely future developments in the field), sensible, responsive to questions, prompt, easy to talk with even about potentially-embarrassing symptoms, sympathetic, encouraging but realistic, and rapidly responsive to emailed questions. Her support staff are always polite and helpful. They make sure everything is in order with the insurance and required authorizations well in advance of my visits. Dr. Sarva is sometimes booked up for long times, but she has reserved-times for emergency-consultations, which I have never needed to use. So I sometimes see her nurse practitioner Natalie Hellmers, who is also very good at her job.
About Dr. Harini Sarva, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1174784870
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
