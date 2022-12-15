Overview of Dr. Haris Ahmed, MD

Dr. Haris Ahmed, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Hofstra Northwell School Of Medicine



Dr. Ahmed works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ and Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.