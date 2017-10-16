Dr. Haris Athar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Athar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haris Athar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haris Athar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Athar works at
Locations
Central Connecticut Cardiologists19 Woodland St Ste 35, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 525-1234Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Central Connecticut Cardiologists381 Hopmeadow St Ste 304, Weatogue, CT 06089 Directions (508) 335-6642
Central Connecticut Cardiologists, LLC1699 King St Ste 404, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 741-6678Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Enfield Office7 Elm St Ste 201, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 741-6678
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional Doctor, sets the high bar. Takes immediate and superior medical action when the diagnosis requires. Extreme high level of patient concern..
About Dr. Haris Athar, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1740300938
Education & Certifications
- Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
