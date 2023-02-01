Dr. Haris Baig, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Haris Baig, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Coleman County Medical Center, Eastland Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South.
Texas Oncology - Houston Willowbrook13215 Dotson Rd Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 766-0917
Texas Oncology - North Cypress21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 140, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 985-1456Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Oncology - Tomball506 Graham Dr Ste 150, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 817-0816MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday1:00pm - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Coleman County Medical Center
- Eastland Memorial Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center South
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Honest, thorough and caring. When you leave his office you’ll wish he was your PCP because of his incredible range of knowledge.
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Baig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baig has seen patients for Anemia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baig speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.
