Dr. Haris Kamal, MD
Overview of Dr. Haris Kamal, MD
Dr. Haris Kamal, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Kamal's Office Locations
Memorial Division of Neurosurgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330S, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5802
Memorial Division of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 301, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 601-5821Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Kamal is extremely thorough in explaining patient condition as well as procedure process. My 94 year dad had a very successful subdurall hematoma removed and I can’t thank Dr. Kamal enough and his staff pre and post operative care. I will always be grateful for his compassionate care.
About Dr. Haris Kamal, MD
- Endovascular Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1619213386
Education & Certifications
- Neurocritical Care, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
