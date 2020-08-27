Dr. Haris Turalic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turalic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haris Turalic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haris Turalic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Lehigh Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Turalic works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Cardiology Care1530 Lee Blvd Ste 1300, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (239) 674-9377
- 2 70 Medical Center Cir Ste 107, Fishersville, VA 22939 Directions (540) 332-4278
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turalic?
Dr. Turalic, cares and spent a lot of time with me showing me the latest research on new medication I am taking for my heart condition. I felt really comfortable with him and his staff, they were all very helpful, friendly and positive!
About Dr. Haris Turalic, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, Croatian and Spanish
- 1992987770
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Brooklyn College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turalic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turalic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turalic works at
Dr. Turalic has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turalic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Turalic speaks Bosnian, Croatian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Turalic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turalic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turalic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turalic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.