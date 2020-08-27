Dr. Haris Zafarullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafarullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haris Zafarullah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Haris Zafarullah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc.8060 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
Cardiology Associates/Memphis6005 Park Ave Ste 500B, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 683-6925
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc7362 Southcrest Pkwy, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 271-1000
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation6027 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 112, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 271-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
•Dr. Z. and his team of nurses deliver excellence again today. •An efficient and successful appointment with exact instructions provided to treat my health challenge. •Check in and check out were quick and efficient. Thx Dr. Z and team.
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Interventional Cardiology Fellow-Weschester Medical Center
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
