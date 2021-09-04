Dr. Harish Babu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harish Babu, MD
Overview of Dr. Harish Babu, MD
Dr. Harish Babu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Babu's Office Locations
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-4470Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have never met a more down to earth, warm, caring doctor. He blew me away with his bedside matter and his calm delivery of my diagnosis and plans for getting me back to myself. To say I love him is an understatement!
About Dr. Harish Babu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760936157
Education & Certifications
- TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Babu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babu.
