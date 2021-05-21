Overview of Dr. Harish Chandra, MD

Dr. Harish Chandra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Chandra works at Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.