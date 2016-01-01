Dr. Harish Guddati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guddati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harish Guddati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harish Guddati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Guddati works at
Locations
-
1
Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
-
2
Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (646) 327-0731Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Montefiore's New York Associates in Gastroneterology688 Post Rd Ste 222, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-9115
-
4
New York GI Center, LLC1200 Waters Pl Ste M117, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (866) 633-8255
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guddati?
About Dr. Harish Guddati, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1891040911
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guddati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guddati accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guddati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guddati works at
Dr. Guddati has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guddati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guddati has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guddati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guddati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guddati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.