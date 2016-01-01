Overview

Dr. Harish Guddati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Guddati works at Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place in Bronx, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.