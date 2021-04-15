Dr. Harish Iyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harish Iyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Harish Iyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They graduated from Seth GS Med Coll Bombay|University of Mumbai/King Edward Memorial Hospital And Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Locations
Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC5839 Harbour View Blvd Ste 200, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 483-6100
Portsmouth Office3640 High St Ste 2G, Portsmouth, VA 23707 Directions (757) 483-6100
Gastrointestinal Liver Specs2000 Meade Pkwy Ste 400, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 483-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered with many issues, and one of which was intestinal. Dr Iyer, is on an entire different level of care, he emails you back, calls. He makes you feel important. I’m a scientist and I’m impressed by how thorough he is. This guy is the “ Dr. House” of Gastroenterology!
About Dr. Harish Iyer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi, Marathi and Tamil
- 1033325477
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Seth GS Med Coll Bombay|University of Mumbai/King Edward Memorial Hospital And Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyer has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iyer speaks Hindi, Marathi and Tamil.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.
