Dr. Harish Iyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They graduated from Seth GS Med Coll Bombay|University of Mumbai/King Edward Memorial Hospital And Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Iyer works at Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Portsmouth, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.