Overview

Dr. Harish Lavu, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lavu works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.