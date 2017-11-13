Dr. Mangipudi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harish Mangipudi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harish Mangipudi, DO
Dr. Harish Mangipudi, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Grand Strand Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Mangipudi's Office Locations
Trident Medical Center9330 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 847-3010
Colleton Hospitalists501 Robertson Blvd, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 782-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Experience with Dr. Mangipudi! He had excellent bedside manners, is very caring and attentive and wants the best for all his patients!!! The Best!!
About Dr. Harish Mangipudi, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Psychiatry
