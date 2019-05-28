Overview

Dr. Harish Murthy, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Saint Louise Regional Hospital.



Dr. Murthy works at BASS Medical Group in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.