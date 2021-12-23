Dr. Harish Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harish Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harish Patel, MD
Dr. Harish Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They completed their fellowship with HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
West Coast Neurology6449 38th Ave N Ste B3, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 382-7323
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- inHealth
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- The Wellness Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Thank you! Great doctor great staff
About Dr. Harish Patel, MD
- Neurology
- English, Bosnian, Hindi and Spanish
- 1093818460
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Bosnian, Hindi and Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.