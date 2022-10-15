Dr. Harish Raja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harish Raja, MD
Overview of Dr. Harish Raja, MD
Dr. Harish Raja, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine.
Dr. Raja works at
Dr. Raja's Office Locations
1
MedEye Associates - Miami Office5858 Sw 68th St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
MedEye Associates - Doral Office8250 NW 27th St, Doral, FL 33122 Directions (305) 661-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
MedEye Associates - Homestead Office925 NE 30th Ter, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 661-8588Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raja?
Great doctor, that cares about his patients. I will recommend Dr Rajas if you're looking for a ophthalmologists. Thank you Dr Rajas and staff!!
About Dr. Harish Raja, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1811251853
Education & Certifications
- Uc San Diego Cornea & Refractive Surgery
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine - Ophthalmology|Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education Department of Ophthalmology
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine - Internal Medicine|Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education Department of Internal Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raja accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raja has seen patients for Stye and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Raja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raja.
