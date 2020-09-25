Dr. Harish Rawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harish Rawal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Hillsdale Hospital.
Henry Ford Allegiance Neurosurgery1201 E Michigan Ave Ste 240, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 205-1591Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Great Lakes Brain & Spine Institute900 E Michigan Ave Ste 109, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 782-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Hillsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Rawal saved my life. I went through my teen years with an undiagnosed arteriovenous malformation in the left temporal lobe. Many doctors told me to accept the fact that I was epileptic and use drugs to deal with it. Dr. Rawal had the right insight, technology, and skills to remove the AVM and make my life right again. I can not express enough my gratitude for Dr. Rawal.
- U Ill Med Ctr
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad
Dr. Rawal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rawal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rawal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rawal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawal.
