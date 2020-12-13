Dr. Harish Seethamraju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seethamraju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harish Seethamraju, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harish Seethamraju, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai-National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute10 E 102nd St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-5656Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Montefiore Medical Center Moses Campus3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I highly recommend Dr. Harish Seethamraju for anyone who has pulmonary problems. He preformed a life saving surgery for my husband and my husband recovered very quickly. He is the best pulmonologist in the world!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1417037847
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Seethamraju has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seethamraju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seethamraju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seethamraju has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Interstitial Lung Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seethamraju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seethamraju speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Seethamraju. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seethamraju.
