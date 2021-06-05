Dr. Harishchandra Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harishchandra Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harishchandra Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
1
Harishcnadra N. Patel MD Inc.3400 W Ball Rd Ste 203, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (714) 527-7000
2
Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 527-7000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center12601 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 741-4804
4
Mark P. Miller Md.1211 W La Palma Ave Ste 101, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 527-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel saved my life 3 times when I was very ill - died 2x at age 56. He is the kindest most responsive doctor I’ve ever had. I would wait a week to see him knowing he would drop everything to help if needed. I lived 20 years - a full productive life because of him & his skill. I inherited him at Anaheim Memorial hospital in the emergency room & consider myself blessed he was there at 8pm. I highly recommend him to anyone who needs a practical, well educated specialist who sacrifices everything for your well being. When you’re waiting others may need him more.
About Dr. Harishchandra Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
