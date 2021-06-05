Overview

Dr. Harishchandra Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at HARISHCHANDRA AND PATEL INC in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA and Garden Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.