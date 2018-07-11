Overview

Dr. Harishchandra Rathod, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crawfordsville, IN.



Dr. Rathod works at API CLINIC in Crawfordsville, IN with other offices in Greencastle, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.