Dr. Harishwar Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harishwar Agarwal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Locations
-
1
Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine, LLP176 Versailles Blvd Ste A, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 373-6524
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agarwal?
I received excellent care when I got my colonoscopy.Dr Agawal has been my gastroenterologist since1983.I was 33 years old when I first became his patient and now I will be 69 years old 09/2018.He is an excellent ????? I am very pleased with his service.I recommended a friend and she said, “Oh,he is a very good doctor.
About Dr. Harishwar Agarwal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1649263690
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
