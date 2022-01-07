Overview of Dr. Haritha Bellam, MD

Dr. Haritha Bellam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Big Bend Regional Medical Center, Medical Center Hospital, Midland Memorial Hospital, Pecos County Memorial Hospital, Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho, Reeves County Hospital District, Scenic Mountain Medical Center and Ward Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bellam works at Midland Health Rheumatology in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.