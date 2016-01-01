Overview

Dr. Haritha Chelimilla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Chelimilla works at Parkway Endoscopy Center in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

