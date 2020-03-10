See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cary, NC
Dr. Haritha Nadendla, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (69)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Haritha Nadendla, MD

Dr. Haritha Nadendla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Nadendla works at Triangle Womens Center in Cary, NC with other offices in Fuquay Varina, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nadendla's Office Locations

    Triangle Womens Center PC
    115 Parkway Office Ct Ste 104, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 342-5383
    Wake Medical Laboratory Consultants
    609 Attain St Ste 131, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 342-6674

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Yeast Infections
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (30)
    About Dr. Haritha Nadendla, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871747287
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson-UMDNJ
    Internship
    • St John's Hospital,St Vincent Catholic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haritha Nadendla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadendla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nadendla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nadendla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nadendla has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadendla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadendla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadendla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadendla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadendla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

