Dr. Haritha Pabbathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pabbathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haritha Pabbathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Haritha Pabbathi, MD
Dr. Haritha Pabbathi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Dr. Pabbathi works at
Dr. Pabbathi's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pabbathi?
She had been my doctor over 8 years at CTCA however she is no longer with CTCA. She hasn’t been there since the end of July 2022.
About Dr. Haritha Pabbathi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1215000989
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pabbathi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pabbathi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pabbathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pabbathi works at
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Pabbathi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pabbathi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pabbathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pabbathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.