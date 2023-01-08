Dr. Haritha Veeramachaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veeramachaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haritha Veeramachaneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Haritha Veeramachaneni, MD
Dr. Haritha Veeramachaneni, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Sch of Med and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Veeramachaneni works at
Dr. Veeramachaneni's Office Locations
-
1
Nassau University Medical Center2201 Hempstead Tpke # 2448, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (201) 270-8992
-
2
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group121 DeKalb Ave # 8F, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 484-9933
-
3
Lipsg Deep Blue Medical Spa999 Franklin Ave Ste 300, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-3404
-
4
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC2200 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 439-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Nassau University Medical Center
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Veeramachaneni?
Dr Veera is knowledgeable, has excellent bedside manner, and meticulous surgical skills. She is focused and methodical during procedures to ensure the best outcome. She is extremely thorough when taking history and performing physical exam. I am a physician myself and would definitely recommend her to others.
About Dr. Haritha Veeramachaneni, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1609109792
Education & Certifications
- Christine M. Kleinert Institute Hand and Micro Surgery
- University Of Southern California
- Vanderbilt University Sch of Med
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veeramachaneni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veeramachaneni accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veeramachaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veeramachaneni works at
Dr. Veeramachaneni has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veeramachaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Veeramachaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veeramachaneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veeramachaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veeramachaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.