Overview of Dr. Haritha Veeramachaneni, MD

Dr. Haritha Veeramachaneni, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Sch of Med and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Veeramachaneni works at NASSAU UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in East Meadow, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Garden City, NY and Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.