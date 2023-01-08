See All Hand Surgeons in East Meadow, NY
Dr. Haritha Veeramachaneni, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (22)
Map Pin Small East Meadow, NY
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Haritha Veeramachaneni, MD

Dr. Haritha Veeramachaneni, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Sch of Med and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Veeramachaneni works at NASSAU UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in East Meadow, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Garden City, NY and Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Veeramachaneni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nassau University Medical Center
    2201 Hempstead Tpke # 2448, East Meadow, NY 11554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 270-8992
  2. 2
    Long Island Plastic Surgical Group
    121 DeKalb Ave # 8F, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 484-9933
  3. 3
    Lipsg Deep Blue Medical Spa
    999 Franklin Ave Ste 300, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 742-3404
  4. 4
    Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC
    2200 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 439-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nassau University Medical Center
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gynecomastia
Burn Injuries
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Burn Injuries
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 08, 2023
    Dr Veera is knowledgeable, has excellent bedside manner, and meticulous surgical skills. She is focused and methodical during procedures to ensure the best outcome. She is extremely thorough when taking history and performing physical exam. I am a physician myself and would definitely recommend her to others.
    — Jan 08, 2023
    About Dr. Haritha Veeramachaneni, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609109792
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Christine M. Kleinert Institute Hand and Micro Surgery
    Residency
    • University Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University Sch of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haritha Veeramachaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veeramachaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Veeramachaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Veeramachaneni has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veeramachaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Veeramachaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veeramachaneni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veeramachaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veeramachaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

