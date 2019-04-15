Dr. Harjinder Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harjinder Grewal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harjinder Grewal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Dr. Grewal works at
Locations
Cardiology Consultants540 S Governors Ave Ste 201, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 672-1890Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bayhealth Medical Center640 S State St, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 744-6993
Bayhealth Cardiology Consultants, Sussex Campus802 N DuPont Blvd, Milford, DE 19963 Directions (302) 422-6050
Bayhealth Heart & Vascular Smyrna315 N Carter Rd, Smyrna, DE 19977 Directions (302) 672-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grewal is very nice and caring. He is knowledgeable in his field and he makes you feel at ease. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Harjinder Grewal, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1699742585
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grewal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grewal works at
Dr. Grewal has seen patients for Hypertension, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grewal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grewal speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grewal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grewal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.