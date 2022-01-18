Overview of Dr. Harjinder Saini, MD

Dr. Harjinder Saini, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Saini works at North Jersey Nephrology Associates PA, Wayne, NJ in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Woodland Park, NJ and Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.