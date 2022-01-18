Dr. Harjinder Saini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harjinder Saini, MD
Dr. Harjinder Saini, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
North Jersey Nephrology Associates PA, Wayne, NJ246 Hamburg Tpke Ste 207, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 653-3366
Med Solutions LLC1031 McBride Ave Ste D209, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 653-3366
St Josephs Regional Medical Center11 Getty Ave, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 247-2701
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
So far we think he is great at helping us determine what we need to do. Excellent explaining things and we didn't feel rushed. Nice manner. So far so good!
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134147531
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Saini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saini has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Saini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saini.
