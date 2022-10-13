See All General Dentists in Kendall Park, NJ
Dr. Harjit Taggar, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (48)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Harjit Taggar, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kendall Park, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Taggar works at United Dental Group in Kendall Park, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    United Dental Group
    3250 State Route 27 Ste 103, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 940-8800
    Ace Dental LLC
    35-37 Progress St Ste A6, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 940-8800
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amalgam Dental Fillings
Athletic Mouthguards
Bad Taste in Mouth
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Athletic Mouthguards
Bad Taste in Mouth

Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis, Adult Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis, Child Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dentures
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Gingival Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Plaque
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 13, 2022
    Excellent experience as always. Dr. Taggar has provided dental services to my family for over last 10 years. He is very patient and explains the issues, and is also very thorough.
    Rajesh Bajaj — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Harjit Taggar, DDS

    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1114950268
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

